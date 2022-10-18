Study: Hair straightening chemicals double cancer risk

A startling new study links the way women wear their hair to an increased risk of cancer.

Women using chemical hair straightening products are at a much greater risk of uterine cancer, according to a new National Institutes of Health study.

Researchers noted African American women were more likely to use these products, making them the most vulnerable.

Women who use the products at least four times a year are more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer, compared to those who don’t use the products.

Chemicals like parabens, phthalates and fragrances inside the products can disrupt the endocrine system, affecting hormones and leading to cancer.

Sixty-five thousand cases of uterine cancer have been diagnosed this year in the U.S.

Uterine cancer accounts for 3% of all new cancer cases.