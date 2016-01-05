Study: Illinois ranks 3rd on list of states people are leaving

According to a recent study, Illinois ranks third on a list of states most moved from in 2015.

The annual study, conducted by United Van Lines, suggests that Illinois in 2015 saw outbound moving traffic of 63 percent.

The Top 10 outbound states for 2015:

1. New Jersey

2. New York

3. Illinois

4. Connecticut

5. Ohio

6. Kansas

7. Massachusetts

8. West Virginia

9. Mississippi

10. Maryland

The Top 10 inbound states for 2015:

1. Oregon

2. South Carolina

3. Vermont

4. Idaho

5. North Carolina

6. Florida

7. Nevada

8. District of Columbia

9. Texas

10. Washington

Also, Illinois has consistently ranked in the Top 5 in the study for the past five years.