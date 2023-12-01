Styx, Foreigner stop in Chicago for 'Renegades and Juke Box Heroes' farewell tour

Styx and Foreigner are joining forces for their upcoming Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour coming to Chicago this summer.

The infamous rock bands are hitting the road to play "together live for the last time ever."

An American rock band with Chicago roots, Styx has been playing for over 50 years. Foreigner was formed just four years later, in 1976.

The power duo will feature special guest John Waite on their Summer 2024 Tour with stops in Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles, Tampa and of course, Chicago.

Their Chicago show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at the Credit 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 for their Chicago show. Select presale begins Dec. 4.

Learn more about ticket sales at Live Nation.