Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin

UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show.

The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason.

The bulletin was issued for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and it said there is an increase threat of extremism and violence.

"Unfortunately, this means we must refund all of the tickets sold, and the performers will lose out on generous tips and revenue from the canceled performance. This is our livelihood. This is their livelihood," UpRising said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this year, the bakery was the target of vandalism.

A 24-year-old man was charged after the cafe's windows were smashed and hate messages were spray-painted on the building back in July.

After the vandalism incident, the owner, Corinna Bendel Sac, said her business was the vitim of a hate crime. Though the village was initially supportive, she later received a letter from the village stating that any future events would be violations of municipal code and zoning ordinances.

"I feel like this is discrimination and a conspiracy to interfere with my business," she said at the time.

UpRising will be hosting a Pride Party Saturday, Dec. 17 in place of the Drag Show.