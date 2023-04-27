Suburban Chicago coach allegedly paid minors he met on social media for child pornography

A suburban Chicago high school track and field coach has been charged with possessing child pornography after an investigation that began in the summer of 2022.

Glen Clifford Messmer, 46, of Darien, who served as an assistant track coach at an unnamed suburban Chicago high school, has been accused of interacting with at least two minors from another state through the social media platforms Snapchat and Telegram, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

According to the complaint, Messmer convinced both minors to make "child sexual abuse material," and on at least one instance, provided them specific instructions on how to produce the material he wanted.

Court documents also alleged that Messmer paid both minors for the material through CashApp.

Messmer continued to interact with both minors until September 2022, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Messmer's home on Tuesday, where they found multiple images and video files containing child pornography on a computer, prosecutors said.

Messmer was arrested and made his initial court appearance on Thursday. He is currently being held in federal custody until his detention hearing, prosecutors said.

If he's found guilty, Messmer faces up to 10 years in federal prison.