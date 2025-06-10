3 suburban Chicago men charged with traveling to meet minor for sex

article

Three Chicago-area men were charged with trying to meet a minor for sex last week in a sting operation conducted by Downers Grove police.

Nicholas Flesher, 55; Devonte Robinson, 28; and Cameron Konter were each charged with one count of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and solicitation to meet a child, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Grooming sex sting operation

What we know:

On June 4, the Downers Grove Police Department collaborated with other local agencies to conduct an underage grooming operation. Police posted an undercover advertisement on an adult services website, posing as an 18-year-old woman.

Each of the three men replied to the ad and, while they were discussing sexual activity and payment for the services, the undercover officer told the men that she was only 16 years old.

Afterward, each of the three men traveled to a Downers Grove hotel to have sex with her. Each man was arrested at the hotel when they arrived, officials said.

"Extremely disturbing"

What they're saying:

The Westmont and Carol Stream police departments and the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group assisted with the sting operation.

"The allegations against these three men are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "The predatory actions allegedly committed by each of these men, as they sought to have inappropriate sexual relations with an underage girl, will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Each of the men was released pre-trial on the conditions of electronic monitoring and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

What's next:

Robinson is due in court on Wednesday while Flesher and Konter are scheduled to appear on Thursday and June 30, respectively.