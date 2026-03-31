Suburban Chicago man accused of filming dozens of upskirt videos denied pretrial release

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The Brief A St. Charles man is charged with secretly recording 35 victims, including minors, over a two-year period. Prosecutors said evidence from his devices led to dozens of additional charges. A judge denied his release, calling him a threat to the community.



A St. Charles man accused of secretly recording dozens of women and girls without their knowledge has been ordered held in jail pending trial.

What we know:

Jascent M. Harvey, 30, faces 51 felony charges, including production, reproduction and possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as unauthorized video recording involving both adults and minors, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that between June 2023 and September 2025, Harvey used his cellphone to record videos up the skirts or dresses of 33 adult women and two minor girls.

Harvey was first arrested Oct. 3, 2025, after Geneva police said he recorded a woman without her consent inside a store. Investigators later executed a search warrant on his electronic devices, where they said they discovered more than 400 unauthorized video up various women's skirts and dresses.

On March 28, 2026, Harvey was arrested again and charged with dozens of additional counts stemming from that evidence.

During a detention hearing on Monday, a judge granted prosecutors’ request to deny pretrial release, finding Harvey posed a "real and present threat" to the community. He remains held in the Kane County jail while his case proceeds.