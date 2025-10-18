Suburban Chicago man charged in fatal shooting, police say

The Brief A 52-year-old Glenview man, Markus G. Horenberger, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 60-year-old Robert J. Reiling in Niles. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 8400 block of N. Greenwood Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 16 and found Reiling with a fatal shotgun wound to the head. Horenberger was taken into custody, and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 18.



A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in north suburban Niles on Thursday.

What we know:

Markus G. Horenberger, of Glenview, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Robert J. Reiling, 60, in the 8400 block of N. Greenwood Avenue, according to the Niles Police Department.

Reiling died as a result of a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Oct. 16, police responded to the 8400 block of Greenwood due to reports of a man with a gun and shots beng fired. Police found a victim who had been shot around 5:40 p.m.

Horenberger was taken into custody.

Horenberger's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.

