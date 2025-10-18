Suburban Chicago man charged in fatal shooting, police say
NILES, Ill. - A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in north suburban Niles on Thursday.
What we know:
Markus G. Horenberger, of Glenview, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Robert J. Reiling, 60, in the 8400 block of N. Greenwood Avenue, according to the Niles Police Department.
Reiling died as a result of a shotgun wound to the head, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
On Oct. 16, police responded to the 8400 block of Greenwood due to reports of a man with a gun and shots beng fired. Police found a victim who had been shot around 5:40 p.m.
Horenberger was taken into custody.
Horenberger's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.
Markus G. Horenberger
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Niles Police Department.