Suburban Chicago man charged with robbing grocery store at gunpoint

The Brief A Des Plaines man was arrested and charged after police say he robbed a Mount Prospect grocery store at gunpoint on Nov. 19. Detectives identified Luis Chaga-Temich from surveillance video and recovered a replica gun and stolen cash when they arrested him at his home. No one was hurt, and he’s due back in court Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.



A Des Plaines man was charged with allegedly robbing a grocery store at gunpoint last week in suburban Mount Prospect.

What we know:

Luis Chaga-Temich, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Police said Chaga-Temich entered El Amigo Carniceria, located at 403 E. Euclid Ave., around 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 19 and flashed a handgun before demanding money from the clerk. Chaga-Temich allegedly blocked the clerk from leaving the counter area and took money from them before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery.

After looking at surveillance video, Mount Prospect detectives identified the suspect as Chaga-Temich. He was arrested Friday outside his home in Des Plaines. A replica gun and proceeds from the robbery were recovered during the arrest.

Chaga-Temich was released after his detention hearing.

What's next:

His next court date is set for Tuesday morning in Rolling Meadows.