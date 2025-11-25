Suburban Chicago man charged with robbing grocery store at gunpoint
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man was charged with allegedly robbing a grocery store at gunpoint last week in suburban Mount Prospect.
What we know:
Luis Chaga-Temich, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.
Police said Chaga-Temich entered El Amigo Carniceria, located at 403 E. Euclid Ave., around 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 19 and flashed a handgun before demanding money from the clerk. Chaga-Temich allegedly blocked the clerk from leaving the counter area and took money from them before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.
Police said no one was injured during the robbery.
After looking at surveillance video, Mount Prospect detectives identified the suspect as Chaga-Temich. He was arrested Friday outside his home in Des Plaines. A replica gun and proceeds from the robbery were recovered during the arrest.
Chaga-Temich was released after his detention hearing.
What's next:
His next court date is set for Tuesday morning in Rolling Meadows.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Mount Prospect Police Department.