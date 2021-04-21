Suburban Chicago Mariano's administers wrong vaccine for second dose to some patients

The Mariano's Pharmacy in Aurora administered Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to some patients who received the Moderna vaccine at their first appointment.

According to a spokesperson with Mariano's, no adverse events for those patients have been reported and all impacted individuals have been contacted.

The incident has been reported to the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The full statement from a Mariano's spokesperson is found below:

"The Mariano’s Pharmacy located in Aurora, IL administered a small number of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to people who had received the Moderna vaccine at their first appointment. No adverse events for the affected patients have been reported. All impacted patients have been contacted. We thank these patients for their understanding and have apologized for their inconvenience. Kroger Health has reported to both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health, and our team is investigating the matter and will take steps to prevent a similar situation from recurring in the future."



