Suburban Chicago police chase, carjacking: New Lenox police release photos of suspects

New Lenox police released surveillance images Friday of multiple suspects involved in an I-80 police chase and carjacking that took place Thursday in the suburbs.

The carjacking happened in the Walker Country Estates subdivision after officers chased the suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from two car dealerships in Springfield and Peoria, Illinois.

Suspects in I-80 police chase and New Lenox carjacking | New Lenox Police Department

The stolen vehicles were spotted on I-80 and the Grundy County Sheriff's Department deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicles, police said. Three of the vehicles were disabled, but the occupants got away in a fourth stolen vehicle.

The fourth vehicle was eventually abandoned in a ditch along I-80, police said. The suspects then ran into the nearby Walker Country Estates subdivision in New Lenox and committed the carjacking.

The carjacking victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident, according to police. The victim's vehicle was recovered in Markham about 45 minutes after the crime occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody at this time, New Lenox police said.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspects, you're asked to contact police at 815-462-6158.