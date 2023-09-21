Suburban haunted house 'Terror Roulette' takes thrill-seekers on a spine-chilling gamble

A new haunted house in the suburbs is putting visitors in a real-life "roulette."

Created from the mind of Scott Swenson, Terror Roulette will have you screaming and crying.

Our FOX 32 crew, reporter Tia Ewing and photographer Todd Gaertner, went inside the interactive haunted attraction, going through four of the 22 rooms.

Named Terror Roulette, it's an experience created out of your nightmares and things that make the top list of what scares most people in America.

"More people are afraid of clowns, so there is an opportunity for a clown room here and live snakes," said Scott Swenson, Writer and Director Of Terror Roulette.

It's based on the idea of Russian Roulette, taking a gamble with your life. Everyone who comes through the haunted house will have their own experience based on one of the eight cards selected at the table.

Terror Roulette is located in South Barrington off Higgins Road. The haunted house starts next Friday and will run Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit terrorroulette.com.