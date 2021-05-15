Suburban man allegedly stole vehicle from McDonald's parking lot, crashed into ditch then hid in person's home

A Fox Lake man has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a McDonald's parking lot, crashing into a ditch and then fleeing on foot into a neighboring home.

Thomas A. Brown, 28 is facing charges of theft, residential burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Thursday, at about 12 p.m., the Fox Lake Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's parking lot located at 40 S. U.S. Highway 12.

Witnesses followed the vehicle north on Highway 12 to State Park Rd, police said.

After turning onto State Park Rd, the vehicle left the roadway and came to a rest in the ditch.

The suspect then fled on foot into a neighboring subdivision.

Several citizens called 911 with information concerning the suspect direction of travel. The suspect entered a residence and was hiding from police, authorities said.

A search of the area was conducted and the suspect was located inside of a residence that was unoccupied at the time.

Brown is scheduled to attend a bond hearing on Saturday.