Suburban man charged in December DUI crash that killed 1: officials

A University Park man is behind bars after he caused a crash that led to another man's death last month, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Terence Smith, 59, is charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death, a Class 2 Felony, and reckless homicide, a Class 3 Felony.

Both charges stem from a crash that occurred just before 8:30 a.m., Dec. 16, at the intersection of Sauk Trail and Western Avenue in unincorporated Bloom Township.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Walter Smith, 71, of Thornton, with several injuries and three wrecked vehicles.

Walter was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Investigators found that Terence, who is not related to Walter despite having the same last name, was driving westbound and speeding when he tried to pass a vehicle. Instead, he struck Walter's car.

The impact caused a chain reaction, as Walter's vehicle then hit another car nearby. The driver of the third vehicle was injured but refused medical attention.

Terence had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

Police say they found that he had a blood-alcohol level content greater than .08 and arrested him.

Terence was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for an initial appearance.