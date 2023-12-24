Suburban man charged in fatal DUI crash in Cook County

article

A Wood Dale man was accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his car in Schiller Park, killing his stepdaughter.

Juan Moxthe, 45, was charged in connection to a fatal car crash that happened on Dec. 17 at 2:15 a.m. near O'Hare Airport.

Chicago police responded to a single car crash at 12107 Irving Park Road and when they arrived, ambulances and fire trucks were already at the scene.

Prosecutors say Moxthe was driving with his wife, his stepdaughter Jaylene Escamilla and her husband when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a guard rail, causing the car to flip.

Escamilla was pronounced dead at the scene, while Moxthe was immediately transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

Prosecutors say Moxthe’s BAC was 0.12 approximately two hours after the crash. He was released from the hospital on Friday and immediately transported to the DuPage County Jail.

Moxthe appeared in court on Saturday where a judge denied his pre-trial release. He was charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 8.