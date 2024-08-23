Suburban man ejected from motorcycle during crash in Joliet

A man was hospitalized Friday morning after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Joliet.

At about 7:57 a.m., Joliet officers responded to North Larkin Avenue and Taylor Street for a report of a traffic crash.

According to preliminary information, a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 38-year-old Joliet man, was headed southbound on North Larkin Avenue in the left lane.

As the driver of the Nissan was approaching Taylor Street, he changed lanes into the center left turn lane on North Larkin Avenue, intending to turn left onto eastbound Taylor Street.

At that time, a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle, driven by a 54-year-old Oswego man, was headed southbound on North Larkin Avenue and was already in the center left turn lane.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson struck the driver's side of the Nissan when the Nissan changed lanes.

The crash ejected the motorcyclist. He was taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3010.