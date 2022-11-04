Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors

article

A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said.

Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.

At around noon on Oct. 31, Gordon allegedly shot his wife, 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon, in the head.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She died from her injuries.

The shooting took place inside their home.

Gordon's bail was set at $3 million.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.