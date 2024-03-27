Suburban man on the run after pointing handgun at gas station employee: police

article

A search is underway by Libertyville police for a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at a gas station employee and left the scene.

The incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the 2000 block of Shell Drive.

The man had spent over half an hour in the restroom and a gas station employee went to check on him.

Before he left the gas station, the man allegedly pointed a black handgun at the employee before getting into a silver SUV with tinted windows, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle had Wisconsin license plates and headed northbound on US Highway 45.

As of Wednesday, the man has not been located. He is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Libertyville PD's Investigation Division at 847-362-8310.