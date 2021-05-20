Suburban mayor outraged over state-owned abandoned mental health facility that still houses medical waste

The village of Tinley Park is demanding the state of Illinois sell an abandoned mental health facility in the suburb or bring it up to code.

The state owns the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center property, which is located on 183rd and Harlem.

The building has been vacant since 2012.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz says there are still medical records and medical waste inside the facility.

Last week, more than 2 million gallons of water spilled out of the property, sending contaminated fluids into the village's storm sewers, due to a water main break.

Months ago, state inspectors also identified numerous environmental concerns, including asbestos and black mold.

"I am outraged over the lack of response and action from the state," said Mayor Glotz.

Mayor Glotz is calling for the state to bring the vacant facility up to code or sell it to developers.