Suburban mayors concerned and disappointed after federal regulators approve railroad merger

The first major railroad merger in more than two decades, one that would link the United States, Canada and Mexico, has been approved by federal regulators.

The news was a big disappointment for area mayors who have been fighting against the merger for months.

They knew it was going to be an uphill battle and, while they are disappointed, they are not surprised.

In Itasca, residents are expecting traffic to get a whole lot worse.

Local city leaders in DuPage County have been fighting the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads, and they say they will continue to fight.

Federal regulators said the proposal was properly vetted and will create the only single-line railway linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

The Coalition to Stop CPKC says the National Surface Transportation Board just approved a 400 percent increase in freight rail traffic in communities.

Places like Bensenville, Itasca and Elgin will go from at least three freight trains a day to 11.

Not to mention the trains are expected to be two miles long and some will be carrying hazardous materials through densely populated areas.

This would greatly increase the time spent responding to emergencies across the tracks.

"A run that would simply be a minute 20 seconds from our house with no train blocking, if we took an alternative route, it would take 14 minutes to arrive on that scene. In 14 minutes — that's three times amount of brain cells that would be dead, resuscitation would be nearly impossible. A house fire would double in size," said Itasca Fire District Chief Jack Schneidwind.

There is also a concern for derailments and environmental disasters, similar to the one that occurred last month in Ohio.

Metra is also opposing the merger and says it remains concerned about the potential impact it will have on its operations.