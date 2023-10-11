Chicago man, teen allegedly burglarized Oak Lawn, Evergreen Park bars: police

Two teens from Chicago were arrested in connection to two business burglaries in the southwest suburbs Tuesday morning.

Oak Lawn police responded to the alley behind a business near West 95th Street and 55th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle.

An unoccupied black Hyundai Elantra was left running behind a business in the 5400 block of West 95th Street with a carton of alcohol on the ground next to it. Police say the vehicle’s steering column was also peeled.

Officers were aware of a burglary at a bar in Evergreen Park around the same time that morning.

The car was parked near BJ MaMahon's Bar and Grill at 54th and 95th Street. Officers searched the premise and found the front glass door smashed and money stolen from the register. A hammer and a mask believed to have been used by the offenders were also recovered.

Other officers in Oak Lawn received a call of people running through yards near 95th Street and West Shore Drive. A 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were located at a bus stop nearby matching the description.

Surveillance video connects the suspects to the black Hyundai Elantra in Oak Lawn. The car was also used in the Evergreen Park burglary, according to police.

The car was later determined to have been stolen from 6100 block of Newgard Ave in Chicago.

The 19-year-old was identified as Jarlen Loggins. Both Loggins and the juvenile admitted to their involvement in both suburban burglaries.