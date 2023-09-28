Suburban police chase ends in Chicago, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested after a police chase on Thursday began in the suburbs and ended in Chicago.

Authorities say North Riverside police were pursuing a vehicle that was reported carjacked by armed offenders in Chicago on Tuesday. The chase made its way to Forest Park, where Forest Park police began assisting in the pursuit.

Police say the offenders in the stolen vehicle were refusing to stop as officers attempted to pull them over. The vehicle eventually made its way to eastbound I-290, where it entered Chicago.

The vehicle was then stopped near the 2200 block of Kedvale where two subjects were taken into custody, police said. Both offenders were turned over to Chicago police with charges to be determined.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

In addition, Forest Park police say it is not known if any weapons were recovered.