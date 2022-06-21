Suburban police department handing out gift cards instead of traffic tickets

Rolling down your window for a Lake Zurich police officer may snag you a gift card this summer.

The department is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts to provide 60 gift cards worth $25 each.

"Many times when we have motorists that have some sort of mechanical problem, a headlight or a taillight out or a battery that goes dead or something … sometimes those drivers are working people, trying to get to work. Things are tight right now. Gas is so expensive. These are the people that I think could use a hand," said Lake Zurich Police Chief Steve Husak.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Advanced Auto Parts donated $1,500 in gift cards to the department for the program. They can be redeemed in store on online.

The hope is motorists will use the money to repair issues, so they aren’t ticketed in the future.