Suburban priest faces new sexual misconduct allegations

A suburban priest just cleared of child sex abuse allegations is under scrutiny again.

Rev. David Ryan was cleared last week, but now there are new allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

He is the priest at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich.

Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners yesterday saying Ryan will remain away from the parish while new information is investigated.

Ryan was initally asked to step away from pastoral duties last November following accusations he sexually abused minors about 25 years ago while he was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.