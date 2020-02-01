Suburban resident found guilty of sexually assaulting child

article

A 50-year-old Freeport resident was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 years old in 2009 and 2010.

James “Jamie” Boots was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for a series of encounters between April 2009 and October 2010 when Boots lived in Elgin, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

The child in question was younger than 13 years old, prosecutors said.

Boots will be sentenced March 26, prosecutors said. Boots faces a minimum of six years in prison and must register as a sexual offender for life.