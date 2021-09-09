Suburban school board to hold meeting amid concerns over lack of staff

A troubled suburban school district is holding a meeting Thursday night after being plagued with issues, including a serious lack of staff.

FOX 32 has heard from more than a dozen teachers and parents since breaking the story on Wednesday about several issues in District 160.

At tonight’s school board meeting, parents and teachers want their concerns addressed.

District 160 consists of three schools and some 1,200 students. At Southwood Middle School in Country Club Hills, the principal and assistant principal recently resigned. A second assistant principal suffered a concussion after recently breaking up a fight between students.

The school is down 16 employees — mainly teachers. But according to parents and educators, the issues are district-wide.

The issues include numerous fights amongst students, staff shortages and overcrowding in classrooms. FOX 32 is told some classrooms are jam packed with 30 or more students.

Parents say they need answers now.