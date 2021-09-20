Suburban sex offender arrested for allegedly sending 12-year-old boy a bus ticket

article

A man who is already registered as a sex offender has been arrested for allegedly trying to get a 12-year-old boy to come visit.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they searched the Lake Bluff home of Jason M. Silsdorf, 36, on Monday morning.

Detectives said that Silsdorf has been texting and chatting over TikTok with a 12-year-old boy in North Carolina. He is accused of buying the boy a bus ticket and emailing it to him. The alleged plan was for Silsdorf to pick up the boy at the bus station in Chicago and take him to his house.

Detectives said that Silsdorf had been using social media accounts and telephone numbers that he had not disclosed to police, as is required for sex offenders.

Silsdorf is charged with felony luring and unlawful failure of a sexual offender to report an internet site.

Several electronic items were seized from his home and Silsdorf is jailed on a $3 million bond.

