Suburban skyview: Thousands of sunflowers bloom in Kane County
PINGREE GROVE - Thousands of sunflowers are filling the fields in Kane County.
The view from the sky offers a look at the 12 acres of sunflowers at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.
The Goebbert farm, started by Lloyd Goebbert and his wife Terry, is in its 36th year of business.
The farm will move from sunflowers to apples – and finish with pumpkins for Halloween.
A walk through the maze costs $5 and includes a few sunflowers you can cut for yourself.