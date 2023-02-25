Suburban woman dies after crashing into an IDOT snow plow in Mount Prospect

A suburban woman was killed on Saturday morning when she crashed into the back of an IDOT snow plow.

Mount Prospect police said that Abigail Davis, 20, of Mount Prospect, crashed a Ford Edge into the back of an IDOT truck on Algonquin Road west of Busse Road around 5:45 a.m.

Davis died at the scene. No one else was in the car.

The plow truck driver was not injured.

If you witnessed this crash, Mount Prospect Police would like to speak with you at 847-818-5301.