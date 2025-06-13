Suburban woman says husband detained at O'Hare airport despite longtime legal residency

The Brief A suburban woman says her husband, a green card holder since 2003, was detained at O’Hare Airport after returning from Mexico, despite a past felony charge being dismissed 13 years ago. He was held for seven days before being transferred to an ICE facility, where his wife says conditions were unsanitary and inhumane. The family has raised over $6,000 on GoFundMe for legal fees; he remains in custody without bond ahead of a July 9 federal court date in Chicago.



A suburban woman is speaking out after her husband, a green card holder who has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years, was detained at O'Hare International Airport following a trip to visit family in Mexico.

She said it’s a trip he has taken many times before without issue.

What we know:

Jodi Ladron de Guevara said her husband, Gonzalo, has been a lawful permanent resident since 2003, the same year they were married.

Ladron de Guevara, a U.S. citizen, said Gonzalo was stopped by immigration authorities at O’Hare and held based on a felony charge that the family says was dismissed 13 years ago. He is currently being held in an ICE detention facility.

She said Gonzalo was initially detained for seven days before being transferred to ICE custody.

The family has hired an immigration attorney to help navigate the legal process. Legal fees have already totaled $4,000.

Ladron de Guevara described the detention conditions as "deplorable," saying her husband slept on the floor, used unsanitary bathrooms and was surrounded by people experiencing medical crises, including drug withdrawal.

"He said that they're just bringing in more and more every day. He was detained at O'Hare on May 24th coming back from Mexico, where he went to scatter his mother's ashes with his brothers. So he left here May 6th, and we have not seen him since then," Jodi said.

What's next:

A GoFundMe created to support the family’s legal expenses has raised more than $6,000.

Ladron de Guevara said her husband is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in federal court July 9 in Chicago.