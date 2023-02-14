Suga, of K-pop group BTS, announces Chicago tour dates

Global superstar Suga, who rose to fame with K-pop group BTS, announced Tuesday he'll bring his first-ever solo tour to the Chicago area this spring.

The South Korean rapper, songwriter and music producer has scheduled three performances at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on May 3, 5 and 6, the statement said.

The U.S. leg of the nine-city international tour will kick off on Apr. 26 in Belmont Park, New York and wrap in Oakland, California on May 17, before continuing in Asia this summer.

Tickets for all U.S. shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and fans can register for two Verified Fan pre-sales, now through Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. CT. Only fans that receive a unique code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the shows on a first come, first served basis.

Suga, a member of the South Korean band BTS, attends the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A general on-sale of any tickets that remain after each pre-sale will take place on Mar. 3 at 3 p.m., the announcement said.

How to Get Tickets to SUGA | Agust D Tour in the U.S.

In June, the Grammy-nominated group BTS - an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene" - announced they would be taking a hiatus period to focus on their solo careers after nearly 10 years together.

The announcement was made during the group's annual Festa dinner. The 7 members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook -- celebrated the band's 9-year-anniversary at this year's Festa.

"I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again," said J-Hope during the video announcement.

The group stressed the difficulty in making the decision and emphasized the need for their members to grow and mature as individuals.

"Right now, we’ve lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think," RM said.

J-Hope headlined last summer's Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park.

Suga's global tour marks the first-ever solo run for a BTS member, according to Tuesday's announcement.

SUGA | AGUST D TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates to be announced soon.