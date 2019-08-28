Sugar Land police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Sugar Land Police Department)

Sugar Land police are searching for a woman who was captured on camera using a power tool to break into a Botox clinic.

The burglary happened Friday night at the Botox RN MD Spa.

When she couldn’t open the door, police say the woman grabbed a grinding saw and used it to cut into the clinic’s front door.

Police say she stole anti-aging products before getting back into her light colored Mercedes SUV and driving away.

The woman is described as a white female, 35-45 years old, wearing a light-colored top with dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477)