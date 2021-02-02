Summerfest moves to September, allow more time to vaccinate public

Summerfest will move from its original June 2021 dates to give health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public. Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 18.

The festival will retain the three-weekend format, running Thursday – Saturday, three consecutive weekends.

"While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine," said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible."

Summerfest 2021 will introduce three new major amenities to the public, including the new $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park, and the new Generac Power Stage. All three capital projects will be completed by June 2021 and may be opened prior to Summerfest in September.

Officials are working to reschedule American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts and will provide updated concert information within the coming weeks.

Valid Summerfest 2020 and 2021 general admission tickets issued to date may be redeemed during the new September dates. Refunds on Summerfest admission tickets purchased via Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available. Information regarding how to get a refund on festival admission tickets, as well as information regarding concert tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater can be found at Summerfest.com.