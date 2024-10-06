Cook County man charged with attempted murder after home invasion shooting

A Cook County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting up a residence in Summit last month.

According to Summit Police, officers responded to a home in the 7400 block of Archer Avenue on Sept. 8 after receiving reports of shots fired.

The homeowner, who was unharmed, told police that someone had forced their way into the home and fired several rounds.

Through their investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Charles Martinez of Summit as the suspect. He was arrested by Posen police on Sept. 30 and turned over to Summit authorities.

Martinez has been charged with one count of attempted murder.



