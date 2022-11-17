Supporters of Fr. Michael Pfleger call for his reinstatement after new sex abuse allegations

Many supporters of Father Michael Pfleger are standing up for him after he was removed from his position last month in wake of child sex abuse allegations.

Support for the South Side priest is coming mostly from people who have known him a long time because they were in a children's choir tied to the latest abuse accusation.

It comes from a man who said he was abused in the 80s as the Soul Children of Chicago Choir rehearsed at Saint Sabina Catholic Church.

Supporters gathered Thursday afternoon at the Archdiocese Pastoral Center on North Rush Street. They said Pfleger is a man of integrity and they believe in his innocence. The group called for Pfleger's return to Saint Sabina.

Pfleger was removed from the ministry a month ago. Speakers who are alums of that Soul Children of Chicago Choir said there were chaperones at every practice, keeping a close eye on the kids. They don't believe the abuse occurred. They are calling on the Archdiocese to reinstate the priest who has served Chicago for about 40 years.

"If there's violence, who is there? Father Mike. If there's a mother in need, who is there? Father Mike. If someone needs to be close, who's there? Father Mike? So we're asking today for the Archdiocese to do what they need to do, which is to restore and reinstate Michael Pfleger. Every day that Father Pfleger is away from the church and away from the community is a bad day for Chicago," said civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth.

Pfleger has denied these accusations. He was accused of a similar charge and ultimately cleared back in 2021.

The group on Thursday is asking for the Archdiocese Review Board to make a decision on this case at a meeting on Saturday, calling for the return to his the job.