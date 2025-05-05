Surplus sewing machines spark new opportunities for Lockport students

The Brief Surplussed sewing machines from Lockport Township High School were repurposed for a student life-skills program. The Lockport Woman’s Club helped launch the effort by donating machines and materials and teaching students how to sew. Students are learning practical, social, and job-readiness skills—and even sold $1,800 worth of handmade items at a recent market.



What’s old is new again, and it’s paving the way for some bright futures in Lockport.

What we know:

"A few years ago, the high school surplussed their sewing machines. And I thought it would be a real waste for these to go," said Janine Wheeler, president of the Lockport Woman’s Club.

So instead, Wheeler, acquired the 20 older sewing machines from Lockport Township High School with a plan for the future in mind.

"This is just one more chance for us to really have the opportunity to serve in a different way and it’s very meaningful," Wheeler said.

Through the organization’s efforts, they were able to eventually purchase several new machines for students in the school's CCC program to use.

"CCC stands for Career Community Connections," said Angela Huntington, assistant superintendent of student services at Lockport Township High School. "It’s a program for our students that are 18 to 22 years old that need vocational or life skills prior graduation."

Sewing is the latest life or career skill the program now has to offer.

A Skill With Purpose

"The club is ideally suited to do something like this because many of our ladies know how to sew, and many of them are former educators," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said she learned to sew from her mom when she was a little girl and has loved it ever since.

She's now sharing her skills and knowledge with 22-year-old Haley Scully.

"I think it’s a good program to go into," Scully said. "People do learn things here. It’s helpful for anyone struggling in life."

"There’s bigger skills we’re trying to teach the students. They might not love sewing but they’re learning other skills along with it. Not only fine motor skills, but also those social skills that are necessary to be successful in an employment situation," Huntington said.

Making It Work

They've also had to learn how to adapt.

Shortly after the program started, the ceiling collapsed at their high school. They were without a workspace until a supervisor offered up a room at the township hall for them to use on a regular basis.

"Many of the ladies in the club and the community donated fabric and notions and thread, and what we found it was good enough to get us started," Wheeler said.

Hands-On Results

As Lockport's High School, woman's club and township stitched together their support for these students, they were busy tackling the task at hand.

"They’ve made really lovely shopping bags, they’re working on zipper pouches now. We upcycled a bunch of neck ties for eye glass cases. They’ve made keychains and scrunchies," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the students recently had a chance to test market their items by selling them at a pop market at the high school, where they sold $1,800 worth of merchandise in just a few hours.

"I was kind of enjoying it. I’m like I made these things. I’m glad they liked it and everything," Scully said.

What's next:

Following this particular CCC program, students could apply for a job in a sewing work room or open their own business.

You will have a chance to check out their handy work coming up at this year's "Canal Days" in Lockport. That’s coming up in June.