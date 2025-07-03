Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief A 38-year-old man allegedly stole a vehicle with a 7-month-old girl inside around 10:40 a.m. Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. The car was taken from a gas station in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard while the child’s mother stood nearby. The vehicle and baby were recovered shortly after; the infant was unharmed and taken to a hospital for observation.



A man is in custody after stealing a vehicle with a baby inside Thursday morning on the West Side, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of S. Independence Blvd.

A 36-year-old woman was standing near her vehicle at a gas station when a 38-year-old man entered the vehicle and drove off, according to Chicago police.

A 7-month-old girl was in the back seat at the time of the theft, authorities said.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later and the suspect was arrested. The infant was found in good condition and taken to the University of Illinois in Chicago Hospital for observation.

What's next:

Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing.