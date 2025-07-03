Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A man is in custody after stealing a vehicle with a baby inside Thursday morning on the West Side, police said.
What we know:
The incident happened at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of S. Independence Blvd.
A 36-year-old woman was standing near her vehicle at a gas station when a 38-year-old man entered the vehicle and drove off, according to Chicago police.
A 7-month-old girl was in the back seat at the time of the theft, authorities said.
The vehicle was recovered a short time later and the suspect was arrested. The infant was found in good condition and taken to the University of Illinois in Chicago Hospital for observation.
What's next:
Further details haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing.