Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing, vehicle crimes on West Side: police

article

Chicago police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing and two other crimes involving a motor vehicle on the city's West Side.

Deontray Gibbs, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 2600 block of S. California.

He faces charges that include first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and arson involving property valued over $150.

Authorities identified Gibbs as one of the individuals accused of fatally shooting a 31-year-old man on June 19, 2023, in the 4400 block of W. Gladys. It's unknown if the other suspects involved are in custody or still on the run.

Gibbs is also charged in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle on June 18-19, 2023, in the 1500 block of S. Trumbull, and the subsequent arson of the stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of W. Washington, according to CPD.

Gibbs is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.