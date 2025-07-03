Suspect arrested in Evanston shooting, police say

The Brief Evanston police responded to a shooting on May 12 in the 1700 block of Payne Street after a suspect fired six shots at an occupied vehicle; no injuries were reported. Sean Logan, 32, of Evanston, was identified as the suspect and arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a weapon.



A suspect has been charged in connection with a May 12 shooting in Evanston, police said.

What we know:

Evanston police officers responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Payne Street at 9:28 p.m. on May 12.

The investigation revealed a male suspect approached an occupied car and asked the driver if he was from the area. When the driver went to leave, the suspect fired at least six shots in his direction, striking the vehicle several times, police said. No one was injured, and the suspect was not found.

Six 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene. The offender was later identified as Sean Logan, 32, of Evanston, authorities said.

(Evanston Police)

Logan was taken into custody Wednesday night and he's been charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a weapon.

What's next:

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or text CRIMES to 274637.

His next court date has not been announced.