Suspect arrested nearly two years after convenience store armed robbery: state police

An Indiana man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store nearly two years ago is now behind bars.

David Kenneth Lee, 28, was arrested Nov. 11 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lake County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

Lee had an outstanding Level 3 felony warrant for armed robbery in Spencer County, police said. His arrest follows an investigation that began nearly two years ago, on Feb. 12, 2023.

The Village Hut convenience store, located on State Road 545 in Fulda, Indiana, was robbed at gunpoint, police said. The suspect, dressed in clothing that concealed his face, arms, hands and legs, went behind the counter, pulled a handgun, and pointed it at the clerk, according to police.

The clerk was ordered to lie on the floor of the store while the suspect took cash from the register and left on foot, according to state police. He could not be located after the incident.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities identified the suspect in the robbery as Lee.

"Other agencies in other states have been working with the Indiana State Police Jasper DIstrict as they have also reported similar armed robberies with Lee as a suspect," Indiana State Police said in part.

Lee was taken to the Lake County Jail shortly after his arrest. He was later transported to the Spencer County Security Center, where he is being held on bond.