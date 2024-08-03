Suspect breaking into Chicago police vehicles, stealing equipment: CPD

Chicago police are investigating at least three incidents where a person has broken into one of their vehicles on the Northwest Side.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, police said the incidents occurred over the last couple of weeks in the Edison Park neighborhood.

Police said the suspect targeted law enforcement vehicles to get their hands on police equipment. In each of the incidents, the suspect breaks the driver or passenger's rear window to gain access and take various pieces of equipment inside.

The incidents occurred on:

July 21 between 1:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Oleander Avenue;

Aug. 3 at 2:36 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Northwest Highway; and

Aug. 3 at 2:40 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Harlem Avenue.

Police did not have a description of the suspect immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.