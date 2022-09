Chicago police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who was in a vehicle that was stolen on Chicago's South Side Friday.

At about 4:53 p.m., an offender broken into a Kia that had an 8-year-old boy inside in the 8000 block of South Ellis.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offender drove away with the child still inside, police said.

No offenders are in custody.