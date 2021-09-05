Suspect engaged in conversation with man at traffic light before fatally shooting him: police

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in Brighton Park Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Kedzie.

The victim was stopped at a red traffic light at about 5:30 a.m. when an SUV stopped next to him.

The offender in the SUV engaged in conversation with the victim.

When the light turned green and the victim proceeded to drive away, the offender fired shots in the direction of the victim.

The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

The offender fled the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.