Suspect fired shots at 3 men sitting in car in South Chicago: police

Three men were wounded in South Chicago Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Commercial.

At about 5:20 a.m., the three victims were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

All three victims self-transported to an area hospital.

A 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his face, and is in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his lip and right arm, and is listed in serious condition.

A 36-year-old man sustained a laceration to his right hand, and is in good condition, police said. He was not shot in the incident.

No one is currently in custody.