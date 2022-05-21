Expand / Collapse search

Suspect fired shots at 3 men sitting in car in South Chicago: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Fallout from deadly mass shooting near downtown McDonald's

The mother of a 17-year-old Chicago boy who was shot multiple times on the Near North Side was brought to tears when she described seeing her son laying on the ground with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in South Chicago Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Commercial.

At about 5:20 a.m., the three victims were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.

All three victims self-transported to an area hospital.

A 24-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his face, and is in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A 25-year-old man was shot in his lip and right arm, and is listed in serious condition.

A 36-year-old man sustained a laceration to his right hand, and is in good condition, police said. He was not shot in the incident. 

No one is currently in custody.

 