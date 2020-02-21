Suspect fires gun during River North carjacking attempt

Someone fired a gun while trying unsuccessfully to steal a man’s car Thursday in River North on the Near North Side.

The 28-year-old returned to his parked BMW M5 at 9:43 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hudson Avenue when a male got out of a nearby Dodge Challenger, pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, Chicago police said.

The man refused, at which point the suspect fired a round into the air, police said. The man then handed over his keys and ran away.

The suspect got into the BMW, but was unable to drive it, police said. He left it, got back into the Dodge and drove away. There may have been an accomplice with him in the Dodge.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.