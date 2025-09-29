Suspect fires at vehicle on I-94 ramp in Chicago

Illinois State Police said a driver was shot at early Monday morning on a northbound ramp to Stony Island, but no injuries were reported.

Troopers responded around 6:28 a.m. to the I-94 northbound ramp after receiving reports of an expressway shooting. Investigators said an occupant in a vehicle fired at the victim’s car.

The Stony Island Feeder northbound from I-94, including the 103rd Feeder, remained closed as officers canvassed the area. No additional details were immediately available.