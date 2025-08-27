Suspect in custody after ‘critical incident’ in Thornton; neighborhood lockdown lifted

The Brief A suspect who led police on a stolen vehicle chase and fled into a home in Thornton was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident prompted a heavy police response around Bonnie Court; charges are pending, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community.



A suspect who led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and then fled into a home in south suburban Thornton was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

Thornton police swarmed the neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. and urged residents to remain inside their homes, calling it a "critical incident."

Police said the chase started with a stolen vehicle pursuit that occurred earlier in the day. The suspect ran from the vehicle and entered a home on Bonnie Court before being apprehended.

Authorities said just before 5 p.m. that the scene was secured and criminal charges are pending. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Further details on the suspect have not been released.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.