Suspect in vehicle waved victim over to the car then shot him several times: police

A 35-year-old man is in serious condition after a suspect inside a vehicle waved him over to the car and then began shooting at him.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Adams in Garfield Park.

At about 8:24 a.m., the victim was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown offender in a vehicle stopped near the victim, police said.

The suspect then alerted the victim by waving him to the car.

As the victim was walking toward the car, the suspect began firing shots in the direction of the victim, police said.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body and is in serious condition.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.

Area Five detectives are currently investigating.