Suspect robbed Naperville convenience store at gunpoint, took cigarettes and cash: police

Naperville police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenient store at gunpoint Saturday morning.

At about 3:55 a.m., Naperville police were dispatched for a report of an armed robbery at a convenient store located in the 1400 block of east Chicago Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an offender had entered the business and displayed a handgun, police said.

The offender then took cash and cigarettes.

The clerk was not harmed, police said.

The offender fled on food, and although officers conducted a search of the area, he was not located.

The offender is described as a male Black in his early 20s and has a thin build.

He was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored backpack, light shoes and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for investigations.