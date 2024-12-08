Suspect on the run after attempting to rob man inspecting Joliet home: police

The Brief A suspect attempted to rob a man at gunpoint while he was inspecting a home for purchase in Joliet Sunday afternoon. The victim fled in his car as the suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the vehicle before fleeing on foot. Joliet police, assisted by K9 units and drones, were unable to locate the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.



A suspect is on the run after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint while he was inspecting a home for potential purchase Sunday afternoon in Joliet.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Iowa Street.

Police responded to reports of shots fired and an attempted robbery. The suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, 6 feet tall, wearing all black clothing and armed with a handgun, fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim told police he was inspecting a residence to potentially renovate and purchase when the suspect approached him.

The suspect offered to rent the property from the victim if he bought it. The victim then agreed to let the suspect tour the home.

Once inside, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money from the victim, police said. The victim fled to his vehicle, pursued by the suspect, and drove off as the suspect fired several shots at the car, striking it. The suspect then fled on foot.

Joliet police deployed drones and K9 units to search for the suspect, with assistance from the Will County Sheriff's Office, but they were unable to locate him.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information or surveillance video is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department Burglary and Robbery Unit at 815-724-3020.